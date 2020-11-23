John Legend Talks Thanksgiving Plans & His New Album ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend stops by The Lion's Den with Ryan Da Lion.

11.23.20
John Legend stops by The Lion’s Den with Ryan Da Lion to talk staying safe this Thanksgiving, passing on the Sexiest Man Alive title to Michael B. Jordan and his new album “Bigger Love.”

