CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Another Year Another 300 Homicides In Baltimore

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

In Baltimore an all to familiar trend is happening again for the sixth straight year, another milestone of 300 murders.

Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s City Council president and mayor-elect said 

“We cannot accept this loss of life as normal,”  said in a news release. “It is not normal. These are not just numbers; they are residents who will no longer be able to spend the holidays with their families or reach their full potential in life. In addition to the sheer magnitude of this loss of life, we cannot forget the families and communities left to deal with the trauma and pain. My heart goes out to every single person touched by this unrelenting violence. Your loss is unimaginable, and your pain is my pain.”

Scott said Baltimore will begin to address violence in a “more holistic and focused way.”

“Police have a role to play in getting those perpetrating violence and trafficking weapons off the streets, while building trust with the communities in which they serve. But we can no longer stop there.

Under my leadership, Baltimore will begin to treat violence like the public health issue it is. All city agencies … must work together and be engaged in the work of reimagining public safety in our city.”

Source: Baltimore Sun

 

300 , Baltimore City , black homicide , city Council , communities , holidays , mayor , mayor elect , murders , police , public health

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Everyone Is Counting On Black Women Again To…

Black women invested in this election with the promise that their votes would produce action towards legislation eradicating blocked accessways…
11.24.20
David Dinkins, First Black Mayor Of New York…

David N. Dinkins, the first and only Black person to hold the post of mayor in the city of New…
11.24.20
Meet Shuwanza Goff, The Black Woman Who Will…

Goff will help lead efforts to help propel Biden's legislative efforts through Congress, which includes policies promising to lengthen, ensure,…
11.24.20
21-Year-Old Breonna Taylor Protest Leader Hazma ‘Travis’ Nagdy…

Community members are reeling over the death of a promising young activist whose life was cut short on Monday during…
11.24.20
‘Blessed’: Linda Thomas-Greenfield Would Be Just Second Black…

Linda Thomas-Greenfield became the first Black person who Biden tapped to be part of his cabinet. If confirmed, she would…
11.24.20
Why Biden Needs A Black Secretary Of Health…

While placing a Black person in positions of power is not the cure-all to reverse 400 years of systemic racism,…
11.24.20
Impeached Racist President’s Son Got The ‘Rona

Everyone could have predicted this one. Donald Trump's namesake son has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
11.23.20
Black Voters In Philadelphia Speak Out, Credit ‘Ancestors’…

Philadelphia's Black voters reflect on the 2020 election.
11.20.20
Trump-Loving Pastor Who Said He Wouldn’t Catch COVID…

There's a Trump-loving Pastor out in Virginia who is currently recovering from the coronavirus after publicly saying it wasn't possible…
11.20.20
Symone Sanders Potential White House Press Secretary Under…

According to published reports, President-elect Joe Biden is considering the former senior adviser for the Biden-Harris campaign for the position…
11.20.20
Close