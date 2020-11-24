Michael B Jordan Is Starting An Only Fans Page

In some amazing news for a lot of fans of the Black Panther star and most recently People’s Magazine Sexiest Man of The Year, Michael B Jordan will be starting an only fans page…for charity.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, he said: “I’m actually going to start one, but like all the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”

Michael joked his OnlyFans account would be dedicated to his new mustache, which he grew during quarantine, and which he has named Murphy.

When asked to confirm if an OnlyFans account dedicated to Murphy would be up in the near future, he said: “Yeah, it’s a thing.”

Source: CDS

