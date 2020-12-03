CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Here's What Barack Obama Had To Say About His New Memoir, The Biden Harris Campaign, and COVID-19

Just in time for the holidays, Former President Barack Obama gifted The Rickey Smiley Morning Show with some insider stories.  Our 44th president shared details from his new memoir, “The Promised Land” where he says the goal of the book is to explain to the people how power works and the way the presidency actually works.

Not only did he not share some of his trials and tribulations while in The White House, but he also discusses some holiday favorites and being in the “dog house” with Michelle Obama.  With the Biden-Harris campaign taking over Washington D.C. soon, Obama shares his thoughts on his Vice-President, the current state of the country, and the coronavirus pandemic.

