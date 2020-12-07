Amazon Removes Another Product Due To Racial Description

Its not the first time Amazon has had to remove a product from its marketplace due to racial insensitive remarks on sellers products and in this case a stores product description.

There is a company in the Amazon marketplace selling a doll and this was the description that caused some people to have an issue:

It reads, “Doli Yearning 14-inch Adorable Black Doll with Casual Red Skirt and Colored Dirty Braid Fashion Gorgeous Doll for Ages 3+ Interactive Playtime BPA Free Safety Product Well-Designed Collectible Box.

Compare that to the other dolls being offered on the site and you can clearly see a distinct difference. For example there is no mention of skin color or their hair: The description here reads … “Doli Yearning 14-inch Adorable Doll with Denim Suit and Colored Headbands Fashion Gorgeous Doll for Ages 3+ Interactive

Amazon has removed the product from its marketplace

