Hip-Hop Legend Kurtis Blow Has Successful Heart Transplant Surgery

We wish the pioneer a speedy recovery.

Resorts World Casino New York City hosts &apos;The Legends of Hip Hop&apos;

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

The legendary Kurtis Blow is still ticking. The Hip-Hop pioneer is recovering after a successful heart transplant surgery.

According to the Washington Informer, Blow, born Kurtis Walker, underwent heart transplant surgery on Sunday (Dec. 6) in Los Angeles per his wife Shirley Walker. Fortunately, the procedure was a success.

“We give all glory to God for the perfect heart and transplant,” said the “Christmas Rappin’” rapper’s wife. “He is out of surgery. Keep the prayers and praises up. God does all things well.”

Kurtis Blow has been having issues with his heart for years. In 2016, he suffered a heart attack in Los Angeles and credited police officers who administered CPR with saving his life. In 2019, he had heart surgery that was initially thought to be successful but he suffered from complications.

Back in 1979, Kurtis Blow was the first rapper to be signed to a major label (Mercury Records) and his single “The Breaks” is recognized as the genre’s first gold record.

We wish Kurtis Blow a speedy recovery.

