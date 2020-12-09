CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Kanye West Getting Sued By His Choir

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Kanye West looks like he will be sued again. This time its coming from members of his Sunday service choir. The choir that performed with him at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019 of last year. They’re  seeking $1 million in unpaid wages.

The Blast reportedly obtained the court documents, which list a group of “workers” on the musical production as the plaintiffs.

The unnamed hair staffer is leading the suit and claims that West and Live Nation “failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”

Source: TheGrio

 

Actors , choir , Courts , documents , Interesting Headlines , Kanye West , lawsuit , musical production , plaintiffs , Ryan Da Lion , sunday service , The Lion's Den , Unpaid , wages , yeezy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
What Is Clubhouse? A Deeper Look Into The…

Another day, another app. As someone who owns and operates her own business, I wasn’t too sure I could keep…
12.09.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
From Fred Hampton To Laquan McDonald: Why We…

The Chicago police is notoriously corrupt.
12.04.20
TRUE Kitchen + Kocktails Owner Says Restaurant Thriving…

Kevin Kelley's upscale Dallas establishment is booked for reservations at a high clip despite all the chatter over the viral…
12.04.20
Tyler Perry, Angela Bassett, D-Nice Among Honorees At…

The National Action Network revealed the five winners' names for the annual Triumph Awards that recognize people for working to…
12.03.20
Close