Kanye West Getting Sued By His Choir

Kanye West looks like he will be sued again. This time its coming from members of his Sunday service choir. The choir that performed with him at the Hollywood Bowl in November 2019 of last year. They’re seeking $1 million in unpaid wages.

The Blast reportedly obtained the court documents, which list a group of “workers” on the musical production as the plaintiffs.

The unnamed hair staffer is leading the suit and claims that West and Live Nation “failed to properly compensate the hair assistant and many dozens of other persons who performed services on the production, including the background actors, performing as audience members.”

Source: TheGrio

