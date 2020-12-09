CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked His Drug Dealer History, Calls Him A Puppet

VladTV, where slander and indictments come hand in hand.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
THE BIG HOUSE

Source: Craig Sjodin / Getty

It seems Faizon Love’s newest target is none other than Jay-Z. Big Worm is now questioning Hov’s illicit 560 State Street days.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The actor recently sat down with Rap’s most dangerous interviewer DJ Vlad. While the two discussed a variety of topics throughout the lengthy sit-down, one portion of Q&A has the people talking. During the conversation he criticized how the Brooklyn MC’s music persona negatively influenced his young listeners. He even directly blamed him for all of the recent violence that has taken the lives of several rappers in the recent months.

“I criticize him for it because it’s kinda his fault,” he said. “Jay-Z creates this drug dealing drug lord, I’m a drug dealer, I’m a drug lord. These kids are like, ‘We got to do it, too.’ Not knowing that this is all made up sh*t.” Vlad did try to correct him by saying that Jigga was outside as per an interview he did with DeHaven but Big Perm, we mean Big Worm, stuck to his guns. “De-Haven knows the truth,” added Faizon. “Listen to me. I heard one dude say, ‘Jay-Z had so much money, drawers full of money.’ If he had so much money why does he have to go to [Kareem] Biggs [Burke] to start a record company? Just go start it yourself. All the money’s yours.”

Love went on to describe him as a “puppet”. He added, “Can you imagine Jay-Z fighting somebody in the streets? Somebody slap him, taking his cocaine, what he going [to] do?” which is a direct reference to DeHaven’s interview with Vlad where he revealed Jay was robbed for some jewelry which he had to retrieve for him.

You can view the Faizon commentary below.

Big Worm aka Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked His Drug Dealer History, Calls Him A Puppet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Faizon Love

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined After Video Addressing Racist Trump…

Michigan state Rep. Cynthia Johnson was removed from her committee assignments on Wednesday over a Facebook Live where she spoke…
12.10.20
3 Tips For Pet Owners Traveling With Their…

The holiday season is among us and despite the coronavirus pandemic, travel is still up. Whether you’re traveling by plane…
12.10.20
Why Biden Picking Lloyd Austin For Secretary Of…

The man who could become the first Black person to lead the Department of Defense is at the center of…
12.10.20
COVID Crazy: Ohio Nightclub Fined For Hosting Trey…

Die hard Trey Songz fans looked contamination in the face and didn’t blink once. He recently performed a live set…
12.09.20
Doug Jones’ Prosecution Of KKK Church Bombers Earns…

The news that Doug Jones was Joe Biden's choice for U.S. attorney general drew attention to the former Alabama senator's…
12.09.20
FBI Joins Investigation Of Casey Goodson Jr. After…

The Justice Department joins the ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., who was holding a sandwich,…
12.09.20
Justice For Omari Bryant: Black Teen In ‘Suspicious’…

Omari Bryant's body was hanging in front of a motel early Saturday morning in the town of Homerville and people…
12.09.20
What Is Clubhouse? A Deeper Look Into The…

Another day, another app. As someone who owns and operates her own business, I wasn’t too sure I could keep…
12.09.20
Breaking Is Now An Official Olympic Sport

One of the four elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, graffiti and breakdancing breaking/b-boying) is now a proper Olympic sport. Today…
12.08.20
The Most Sweeping Bill To Decriminalize Marijuana Is…

The MORE Act passed in the House on Friday, the first of many steps to reverse and rectify the extensive…
12.07.20
Close