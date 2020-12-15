CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During Last Night’s MNF Game

Lamar Jackson did in fact sh*t on the Browns, but in a more metaphoric way...

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Last night’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens turned out to be a thriller as reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson was able to deliver to his team a “W” during the final minutes of the game. But it almost didn’t happen.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During the third quarter of the game, Lamar unexpectedly trooped it to the locker room with no explanation given to reporters. When the 4th quarter came arund, reports began to come out that the superstar quarterback was cramping badly in his arm and had to get it massaged out.

Then, with the game on the line, time ticking away, and Baltimore’s third-string quarte back writhing in pain on the field with an apparent knee injury, Jackson emerged from the locker room looking like a spring chicken running up and down the sidelines.

Oh, ok. Right on time!

What transpired was a one-play, game-tying touchdown throw from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown on a 4th and 5 play with under two minutes left in the game. He eventually led the team down the field with a few seconds left to give his kicker the chance to win the game and they did.

While they’re sticking to their “cramping” story, TMZ is reporting that many people are assuming Lamar simply had to drop some kids off at the pool, a theory that Lamar is adamantly denying because, well, pride.

“No, I was cramping,” Jackson said … “I didn’t pull no Paul Pierce! I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce!” 
Remember, Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals in a wheelchair due to an apparent injury — only to return to the court minutes later and led the Celtics to victory. 
Years later, Pierce admitted he needed the wheelchair to keep from pooping himself on live TV.
It’s okay, LJ. Everybody poops, man.Why it took almost an entire quarter is anyone’s guess, but it’s fine fam. You won the game. Now remember not to eat too much before a game for the rest of the season and you’ll be fine.–Photo: Getty

Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During Last Night’s MNF Game  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Baltimore Ravens , Lamar Jackson

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Queen From Queens Among The 1st to…

The great debate has been as we are in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic is whether or not we…
12.15.20
Stacey Abrams Helps Seal A Biden-Harris Victory As…

Abrams had a front row seat as she conducted roll call for 16 electors to cast their votes for President-elect…
12.15.20
Louisville Mourns Kris Smith, 2nd Breonna Taylor Activist…

Smith is the second activist following the shooting of Hazma 'Travis' Nagdy, to be murdered in the wake of Breonna…
12.15.20
Sources Confirm Cleveland Indians Name Change

The Cleveland Indians are making official moves to change its name for the sixth time in the franchise’s history. The…
12.14.20
Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK…

A photo showing Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler smiling alongside a former Ku Klux Klan leader Chester Doles, who has a…
12.14.20
FDA Clears Pfizer Vaccine For Public Distribution

According to published reports, the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the vaccine for the coronavirus after hearing the…
12.14.20
Confirmed: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ‘Respectfully Declined’…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms turned down the chance to serve in President-elect Joe Biden's cabinet, one of the Atlanta…
12.14.20
With Georgia’s High Stakes Runoff Elections, A New…

A new poll by Higher Heights explores the issues and blind spots perpetuated by the public that Black women routinely…
12.14.20
Minneapolis Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Honored…

The teen who filmed George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May was presented the 2020…
12.11.20
Youth Football Coach Investigated For Child Abuse After…

A football coach was banned from all American Youth Football activities and faces potential child abuse charges after video surfaced…
12.11.20
Close