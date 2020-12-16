Dealing With Wig Fatigue Led Me To These Kinky Curly Clip-Ins

I am in a constant state of struggle with my hair. I’ve sighed three times since I began writing this post because I’m exhausted trying to figure out how to style it. I have a love/hate relationship with my kinks. If we’re being honest, I learned to love my curls and waves, but my hair is thin and broken off in the front making it hard to simply take our my weave and wear my natural tresses without feeling self-conscious.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

I’ve never had long or thick hair, which I’d settle for in a heartbeat — my hair issues are deep and I’ve hidden it behind my weaves and wigs for years. Then the pandemic hit and I decided maybe if I cared for my real hair more, it would grow. But in the mean time, while I try everything from rice water to hair masques, it’s uneven and I’m still trying to regrow my edges after suffering postpartum hair loss.

Like clockwork, I had grown so tired of my hair hat a.k.a my wig, I yanked it off and left it on the dresser. I was faced with a small bun on the top of my head that resembled my toddler’s. Then I had an idea: I love the texture of my hair, I have the most beautiful curls and waves, but it’s the length and diameter of my strands that plague me. I often find myself scrolling social media and wondering why God didn’t bless me with hair I could simply rock without shame. Why can’t I just take my weave out and my hair be enough especially because I’ve been yearning to feel air on my scalp.

I allowed myself to sulk for a day then I decided to take action. That’s where Kinkistry clip-ins came in. I never thought clip-ins would work in my thin head of hair like they did on other girls who were blessed with enough hair to cover them but I was willing to try. What did I have to lose? I was upstairs alone in my head (as my friends would say) when the box of Kurlnexis clip-ins in lengths 18″ and 20″ arrived on my doorstep. I tore into the luxurious package and started parting my hair right then and there.

I had watched enough Youtube tutorials to know how to install the clip-ins, so I got to work. It only took a few minutes before I completed my first attempt at the half-up, half-down style. Not too bad I thought. It had only taken a few minutes to complete. Like with any new hairstyle, clip-ins take a bit of mastering before they look seamless, so I realized I had to trim some to fit the size of my head, where to place them so they don’t show between thinner spots and how the space them apart so they don’t overlap.

Clip-ins have become a great way for me to comfortably let my hair down in between, wigs and weaves. They’re super easy to install, allow my hair to breath and give me the versatility to wear up or down or up and down. They do require work to maintain since you also have to tend to your tresses in between clip-in tracks, but I feel like I’m at least giving my hair the attention it needs to grow. Clip-ins allow me to quickly wash my hair and also proudly show off my texture with the comfort of some extensions.

If you’re a weave lover like me or suffer from similar hair issues, I would definitely recommend Kinkistry clip-ins to answer your natural hair prayers.

Order, here.

RELATED STORIES:

The Gift Guide For The Weave Lover In Your Life

4 DIY Natural Clip-In Styles For Absolute Beginners

I Wore My Real Hair In Front Of My Boyfriend For The First Time During The Quarantine

Dealing With Wig Fatigue Led Me To These Kinky Curly Clip-Ins was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: