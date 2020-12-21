CLOSE
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a new stimulus relief package. The deal is said to be a $900 billion deal with aid going to small businesses, unemployed Americans, health care workers, and vaccine distribution.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that leadership from both chambers had finalized an agreement. “It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long,” he said.
In a joint statement on the deal, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “We are going to crush the virus and put money in the pockets of the American people.”
Full details on the bill have not yet been released but it is expected to have a $600 stimulus payment for Americans under a certain income level.
Source: CNN
