CLOSE
Movies
HomeMovies

Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Coming 2 America Production Stills

Source: Courtesy Amazon Studios / Amazon Studios

When the initial images for Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming To America were released, fans couldn’t wait to see more of Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall  and the entire cast. Sure enough,

Amazon Studios picked Tuesday (December 22) to give us a full teaser trailer for the film – and make us wish we could be outside to enjoy it in a theater and cut up afterwards.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Peep the synopsis for the film below.

In Coming 2 America, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returns to America as the King of Zamunda with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that takes us from the lush and royal country of Zamunda back to the borough of Queens — where it all began! Coming to America original cast favorites including King Jaffe (James Earl Jones), Queen Lisa (Shari Headley) the motley barbershop crew, and some surprise guests will join the new star-studded cast of Coming 2 America including Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha and Teyana Taylor in the most anticipated comedy film of the year.

As we can see, King Jaffe is giving orders from his bedside, prompting Akeem and Semi to once more return to America. And given how the trailer gives us glimpses of all the classic characters from the original film such as the barbershop crew, Randy Watson (!), and more – there’s no telling how insane the sequel will be.

Watch the teaser trailer for the film below. The reunion of Murphy, Hall and company arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

 

Watch The Trailer For ‘Coming 2 America’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Coming 2 America , eddie murphy

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Representation Matters: There Won’t Be A Black Woman…

California Gov. Gavin Newsom's decision against picking a Black woman to fill Kamala Harris' U.S. Senate seat has set off…
12.23.20
Jamar Mackey: Innocent Black Man Falsely Cuffed In…

Jamar Mackey learned that going to the mall with his family as a Black man is another simple thing we…
12.23.20
Ommibus Bill Passes in the House
Congress Reaches New Stimulus Relief Package Deal

Finally, the much needed relief for so many Americans is a little closer after Congress reached a deal on a…
12.21.20
Cori Bush To Rely On Her Powerful ‘Lived…

As a member of the House Judiciary Committee Bush will be among a group of legislators committed to oversee and…
12.21.20
‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By…

Urban One's founder and chairperson was praised in the Senate on Dec. 15 for her work in radio and media,…
12.18.20
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses Police Raid Of…

A horrifying body-cam video of Chicago social worker, whose name is Anjanette Young, was released this week with a fight…
12.18.20
Former Cop Sues Kansas PD For Running Him…

A police officer intentionally drove over a Black driver who fled on foot following a traffic stop that involved multiple…
12.18.20
8 items
Joel Osteen’s $4.4M PPP Lie Reminds Of When…

The megachurch pastor gets dragged once again.
12.16.20
Newly Released Bodycam Footage Reveals How Ahmaud Arbery’s…

A newly released bodycam video shows Travis McMichael shamelessly blaming Ahmaud Arbery for provoking his own shooting earlier this year…
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…

Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, has a supporter in billionaire Tyler Perry after receiving a $100k…
12.16.20
Close