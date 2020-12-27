Beyonce Provides Help For Some Faced With Eviction

There are so many people in America that are in a bad place when it comes to housing. The pandemic has created challenging situations for renters and landlords in particular as millions are facing eviction. Beyonce has decided to help out by donating $500,000 to the cause.

The superstar is handing out $5,000 grants to 100 recipients in the US in late January through her BeyGood charity.

To date BeyGOOD has provided millions throughout the pandemic to help provide mobile testing units, support for black owned businesses, and mental health support.

A statement from the charity said: Beyonce is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most.

Source: CNN

