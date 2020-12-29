CLOSE
Ohio Police Officer Fired For Shooting Unarmed Black Man

A white police officer in Columbus, Ohio, was fired on Monday for fatally shooting an unarmed Black man last week in what the city’s police chief deemed an “unreasonable use of deadly force,” the city’s public safety director said.

Hill was shot to death in the garage of a house where he had been staying as a guest in Ohio’s capital.

“The actions of Adam Coy do not live up to the oath of a Columbus police officer, or the standards we, and the community, demand of our officers,” Ned Pettus, the city’s public safety director, wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

In addition to calling the shooting “an unreasonable use of deadly force,” Quinlan faulted Coy for failing to immediately render medical aid to Hill after he was shot and for not activating his body-worn camera at the outset of the confrontation.

Source:  Reuters

