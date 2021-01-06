No Charges For Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake

There were a lot of police shootings of black men last year which were caught on camera. One of those incidents involved Jacob Blake who was shot seven times in front of his children back in August of 2020. Those seven shots left Jacob Blake paralyzed and changed his life forever.

Well Prosecutors decided on January 5th, 2021 to not press any charges against the police officers involved in the shooting as well as for the other two officers that were on the scene at the time of the shooting.

Ben Crump, an attorney for Blake’s family, expressed disappointment with the decision not to charge the police officers, saying it “further destroys trust in our justice system” and sends a message that it is OK for police to abuse their power. Crump said he would continue to move forward with a lawsuit and fight for systemic change in policing.

Source: ESPN

