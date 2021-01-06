CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Regina King Gives Classic Beauty Vibes On The February Cover Of In Style Magazine

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Toni Anne Barson / Getty

Classic beauty Regina King looked radiant on cover of In Style magazine’s February issue. The actress, director, producer, and philanthropist gave timeless vibes in an orange Versace dress. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the collective pulled together beautiful garments that told a story of grace and elegance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Although the fashion for this shoot is memorable, the actual article holds all of the gems. Through King’s interview, we are given a deeper insight to who she is as a person. The last few years have been major for her. Unfortunately she’s had to share all of her accolades with the pandemic, the election, and the loss of Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman. “What I’m doing to get through it is just being honest about that. I’m having moments when I feel like it is really hard to be optimistic, so I’m sharing that with friends and family. I have those women who help prop me up when I’m feeling like, ‘I don’t know about you guys, but I think this is Armageddon. I don’t know how to get through this,’” she told In Style

Recognizing the power of her career, King is using her voice to advocate for women. It is widely known that women in Hollywood don’t make half as much as their male counterparts. Women are also overlooked for a variety of jobs in the entertainment industry. King wants to change that.  “I am going to use my platform to say right now that in the next two years, everything that I produce — and I am making a vow, and it’s going to be tough — to make sure that everything that I produce, that it’s 50 percent women,” she said.

From her Poetic Justice days, to receiving 4 Primetime Emmy Awards – the most any Black actress has received – Regina King is an inspiration. She’s showed how a career glow up is supposed to look.

 

 

Regina King Gives Classic Beauty Vibes On The February Cover Of In Style Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Regina King

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
2020 Comes To An End With White Domestic…

Anthony Quinn Warner, the Nashville Christmas bomber, and Duke Webb, accused Illinois bowling alley murderer, are not being discussed in…
01.04.21
Woman Who Claimed Keyon Harrold’s Son Stole Her…

The white woman behind the brutal attack against trumpeter Keyon Harrold and his 14-year-old son over a missing phone is…
12.31.20
Republicans Are Raging Mad That Stacey Abrams’ Sister…

There is at least one federal judge who Donald Trump did not appoint.
12.31.20
Ohio Police Officer Who Killed Andre Hill Gets…

According to published reports, Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy has been fired after shooting and killing 47-year old Andre’ Hill…
12.31.20
Close