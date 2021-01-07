CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her Hubby Reveal The Gender Of Third Child

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Pregnant Fantasia Barrino shared some exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, revealing the gender of her and her hubby’s baby. They’re having a girl!

The gender reveal party seemed lit! Fantasia shared video clips Tuesday evening in her IG story, showing off pink fireworks and her family cheering, shouting their excitement for the singer’s soon-to-be bundle of joy.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

On her page, Fanny shared a simple “it’s a girl” message to make a formal announcement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This new baby girl will be Barrino’s first child with her husband Kendall Taylor. She is already mom to two children, 8-year-old Dallas Xavier, and Zion Quari, 19. Her older kids are from a previous relationship, while Taylor is also dad to a son named Treyshaun.

Fantasia has been quite open about her pregnancy journey, initially making the announcement on video. The 36-year-old and her husband had tried to conceive a baby through IVF before having success naturally.

Fantasia previously shared that this pregnancy had a different effect on her body compared to her experience with her older children.

“I can definitely feel everything. Third child in, so a little older now — so it hits a little different. But we are very, very especially in this time, we’re very grateful that God is bringing this type of joy to our life and we can kind of block out, or try at least to block out, a lot of the stuff that is going on and focus on this gift.” She added:” I’m feeling good. Mornings are a little tough for me but again, this is my third time riding this rodeo so I got it. I think the greatest gift that I have is a supportive husband that won’t let me touch anything, do anything, I wake up to breakfast so it makes it a whole lot better.”

Congrats to Fantasia and Taylor!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Belly Full Of Blessed Baby: Fantasia & Her Hubby Reveal The Gender Of Third Child  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

fantasia

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
After Twitter Suspended His Account, Facebook Is Indefinitely…

After all of the racist and outright crazy sh*t that he has said on Twitter that many have warned would…
01.08.21
Trump Might Actually Be Removed From Office. The…

A growing bipartisan Congressional coalition is demanding for the president to be removed from office immediately even though there are…
01.08.21
African American Man On Phone Call
Oh Rudy, Not Again. Giuliani Leaves Voicemail For…

Last year saw a lot of Rudy moments as Rudy Giuliani made many headlines with his actions defending Trumps actions…
01.07.21
The Twitterverse Thanks Stacey Abrams For Turning Georgia…

Though Republicans were successful in their efforts to rob Abrams of the prize in the 2018 gubernatorial election, they failed…
01.07.21
What Charges Can The Terrorists Who Broke Into…

Hundreds of pro-Trump rioters turned domestic terrorists illegally broke into the US Capitol Building on Wednesday afternoon as Congress was…
01.07.21
D.C. Cops Arrest Butter Soft Proud Boys Chairman…

Terrio admitted to carrying out the Dec. 12 burning of the banner after it was stolen from a local Black…
01.06.21
Pharmacist Arrested For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines; Believed…

According to CBS News, a Wisconsin pharmacist was fired and arrested after allegedly tampering with COVID-19 vaccine doses, which arrived…
01.06.21
Why Hasn’t Miya ‘SoHo Karen’ Ponsetta Been Arrested?…

It's been well over a week since Miya "SoHo Karen" assaulted Keyon Harrold Jr. and his father in an undisputed…
01.05.21
NAACP Legal Defense Fund Responds To Trump’s ‘Last…

"President Trump’s last-ditch attempt to pressure the Georgia Secretary of State to overturn the unequivocal results of the presidential election…
01.05.21
Ohio Twisted Tea King, Mr. TeaKO, Speaks After…

  Barry Allen now known as Mr. TeaKO after a video went viral of him giving a ‘N’ word dropper…
01.04.21
Close