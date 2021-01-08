CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

Raven Goodwin Set To Play Hattie McDaniel In New Biopic “Behind the Smile”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
raven goodwin

Source: BET / BET

Raven Goodwin will play legendary actress Hattie McDaniel, the first African American to ever win an Oscar, in Behind the Smile. Goodwin, most known for her recent roles in Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel, has been acting since she was 9 years old. Now many years into her acting career, she will take on one of her biggest and most profound roles to date.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Actor, Gregory Blair penned the screenplay for the encouraging story of Hattie McDaniel, who famously played Mammy in Gone With the Wind, a role that earned her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. She was not allowed to bask in that historic moment as she wasn’t permitted to sit amongst her peers during the segregated ceremony.

Like many Black entertainers hoping to break into the industry at that time, McDaniel endured racism and racial segregation all throughout her career. In tandem, she also faced ridicule from her own community, including the NAACP, for taking on stereotypical maid or slave roles.

Most recently, Queen Latifah briefly portrayed McDaniel in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix miniseries, Hollywood. With only a glimpse into McDaniel’s life, fans can finally watch the full story of the acclaimed actress, played by Raven Goodwin.

“Hattie YOU did it. Because of your legacy, we are able to write and portray OURSELVES in whatever light we choose,” Goodwin tells Deadline. “I am forever honored. I look forward to bringing this important historical and relevant life story to the screen.”

We anticipate the biopic of Hattie McDaniel will shed light on the controversy she was met with as an actress in the 1930s. The film will also celebrate her accomplishments as the first African American to reach such a major milestone. In 1952, McDaniel died  at age 57 of breast cancer. Though her career short lived, and despite the criticisms from peers on both sides of the color line, McDaniel has undoubtedly left a major mark in Hollywood.

Raven Goodwin Set To Play Hattie McDaniel In New Biopic “Behind the Smile”  was originally published on globalgrind.com

hattie mcdaniel , Raven Goodwin

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Viral Video Of Texas Pastor Shot and Killed…

This story is just one of many examples of why people are so upset with how the siege against The…
01.15.21
Jacob Blake Speaks For The 1st Time Since…

On August 23, 2020 Jacob Blake was shot in the back 7 times by Kenosha Police officers as his children…
01.15.21
U.S. Postal Service Supervisor Sentenced For Jacking Video…

If you were one of the many people suspicious of USPS stealing your items, this story is your AHA moment.
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Close