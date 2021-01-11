Kamala Harris’s Vogue Cover Not A Good Look

The history making first African American woman Vice President elect is gracing the cover of Vogue’s February issue. But the leaked cover image has created a social media frenzy and has Harris’ team confused. They thought the cover image was going to be one with Kamala wearing a power blue suit with a gold background. Instead they used a way more casual picture that was taken with her dressed down with her trademark converse and a black suit.

People who saw the cover were very disappointed and complained that it wasn’t a good look in comparison to the standard which Vogue magazine covers are known for.

The image that did make the cover according to her team was suppose to be used as a smaller image inside the article.

A spokesperson for Vogue did not comment on the discussions between the magazine and the Vice President-elect’s team, but said in an emailed statement that Vogue “loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration.

“To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we’re celebrating both images of her as covers digitally.”

Source: CNN

