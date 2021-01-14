CLOSE
Celebrity Kids
HomeCelebrity Kids

Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter On First Acting Gig

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Entertainer and actor, Shad Moss congratulates his daughter Shai Moss on her first acting gig on social media. The rapper, affectionately known as Bow Wow, shares a fierce headshot of his 11 year old daughter saying, “My daughter just booked her first acting job! It runs in the family! Congrats! Dad loves you so much!” Like father, like daughter, Shai is a natural born entertainer getting her talent to perform onscreen from her father who has appeared in several classic films like Roll Bounce, Like Mike and The Fast and the Furious Tokyo Drift.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Shai is an overall entertainer often sharing videos of her dancing with her mom Joie Chavis, who is a back up dancer and choreographer. This young talent has moves and is obviously preparing to set the entertainment scene ablaze. She shares the news on her personal Instagram where she currently has over 225k followers supporting her growing movement.

Shai, who’s account is managed by her mom, thanks her agency and manager declaring that 2021 will be an amazing year. What an exciting announcement to start the year. Shai Moss is blossoming into a beautiful young girl and she has supportive parents cheering her on and apparently fostering her talents behind the scenes.

She continues to prosper on TikTok where she frequently posts videos of her dancing to trending dance challenges. Entertainment is her domain and we see the 11 year old going far.

In this post, she joined in on the popular TikTok dance challenge from Megan Thee Stallion’s Grammy nominated song “Savage.” Shai is such a joy to watch, and she exemplifies utter joy in her natural element of performing and entertaining.

We love how expressive and animated she is in all of her dance videos. We’re excited to see what else Shai will offer the world of entertainment. She has some large footsteps to follow considering all of the art her father, Bow Wow, has given fans over the years. We believe with her innate sense of performance and that adorable face, Shai will have a long-lasting career in the business. More updates to come on Shai’s big role, but until then a huge congratulations to the youngest in charge!

Like Father, Like Daughter: Bow Wow Congratulates Daughter On First Acting Gig  was originally published on globalgrind.com

bow wow

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sounds About White: Capitol Terrorist Arrested With Zip-Ties…

A retired career military man who was equipped with plastic zip-tie restraints when he stormed the Capitol with the alleged…
01.15.21
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic…
01.15.21
Taco Bell Will Once Again Have Potatoes in…

Due to popular demand and after a huge outcry that resulted in an online petition, one popular fast-food restaurant is…
01.15.21
Biden Picks Jaime Harrison To Lead DNC As…

The appointment of Jaime Harrison to lead the Democratic National Committee drew attention to the shortcomings of his predecessor, DNC…
01.15.21
Rep. Cori Bush Called Out White Supremacy On…

The freshman congresswoman from Missouri, who is Black, also had sharp words for the Republican colleagues this week on another…
01.15.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

Kirbyjon Caldwell, who led Windsor Village United Methodist Church, was sentenced to six years in prison followed by one year…
01.14.21
House Votes To Impeach Donald Trump A Second…

A bipartisan coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impeach President Donald Trump for a single…
01.14.21
Tim Scott Capes For Trump One Last Time…

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott -- the only Black Republican Senator -- proudly announced he wouldn’t be voting to convict…
01.13.21
Black Capitol Police Officer Fired After Punching Trump…

According to published reports, the woman, who was actually a Capitol police officer, was terminated after the video of the…
01.13.21
Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder Will Be Charged ‘Soon’…

Ex-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who was in office during what's become known as the Flint Water Crisis, was expected to…
01.13.21
Close