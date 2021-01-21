NFL History, As The First Woman Is Ready To Officiate At Super Bowl

In a male dominated world women have been fighting for equality and fair wages and sometimes just a chance to get an opportunity to show that they belong. Well Sarah Thomas has pushed and broke through one of the glass ceilings that existed in the NFL for years. She will become the first women ever to officiate a super bowl.

Thomas will serve as a down judge on referee Carl Cheffers‘ seven-person crew during Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7, 20221. She is not new to being the first or making history in her industry. Thomas joined the NFL in 2015 as its first female on-field official, and later the first woman to officiate a playoff game .

Troy Vincent Sr., NFL executive vice president of football operations. “Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”

Source: Patch

