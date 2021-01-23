CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict the Outfit Kamala Harris Would Wear at the Inauguration?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony

Source: Pool / Getty

‘The Simpsons’ has become a cultural institution along being one of the funniest shows in the history of television.

It also has “a knack for churning out prophetic episodes” where a lot of events turn out to be true, especially Donald Trump’s presidency.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Now there is another symbolic moment from the show that apparently has come to life.  Ironically, in the same moment that predicted Trump to be President.

From Complex:

On the day of her historic inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear an all-purple ensemble by Christopher John Rogers and a pearl necklace by Wilfredo Rosado. Along with its praise as a modish, appropriate look for the occasion, many viewers noticed that the monochromatic ‘fit was almost identical to the one Lisa Simpson wore in “Bart to the Future.” The episode, which aired more than two decades ago, shows an adult Lisa as the newly elected U.S. president, who “inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.”

It turns out the actual outfit chosen by Vice President Harris was a “symbolic” one as reported by Vogue.

Purple represents unity between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red), with the necklace being a shout-out to sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha.

That didn’t stop social media observers from pointing out the constant comparisons between Harris and Lisa.

Here are some examples:

Who knows what else ‘The Simpsons’ has predicted that might come in the future.  Stay tuned!

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of MELINA MARA and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of Disney-ABC Domestic Television, YouTube and Complex

Second Video, Third through Seventeenth Picture and First through Eleventh Tweet Courtesy of Twitter

Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict the Outfit Kamala Harris Would Wear at the Inauguration?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

kamala harris , The Simpsons

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
College Cheerleader Is Kicked Off Her Team For…

Talyn Jefferson said she wore the bonnet so that she didn't hit her teammates in the face with her braids.
01.27.21
What Would Tubman Want: Biden Administration To Expedite…

The Biden administration is looking to expedite getting abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. The decision to replace Andrew…
01.26.21
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Want Tap Dancing Attorney…

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, famously called out by Megan Thee Stallion, did the absolute minimum when it came to seeking…
01.25.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Close