Lil Kim Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her In A Biopic

The Brooklyn legend was reluctant to reveal what she’s working on, but something is definitely coming soon.

BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

When it comes to producing a biopic, no one is as meticulous about the casting process these days as Lil Kim.  This time around, she’s going public on who she’d like to represent her on the big screen.

Page Six reports that the legendary rapper is secretly working on a project that will allow people “to know the real Kim.” The only person working in show business who can do her life story justice is Teyana Taylor.

“It can only be a girl that’s from the hood that I’m from [to portray me],” Kim told Essence. “There’s nobody else in the industry at all but Teyana.”

However, her Harlem roots cause a problem for the “Hardcore” rapper, admitting that her ideal girl will carry the Brooklyn grit she’s looking for in her story.  “I love Teyana, but she’s from Harlem. Before Teyana, I would love to get some little girls from Brooklyn a chance so I can connect. Really connect.”

As for the way she was depicted in the 2009 film “Notorious,” she’s still very upset that  Naturi Naughton was cast to play her. 

“I hate that movie. To me, it was like a spoof,” she said on “The Fat Joe Show.”  ” It was something that I would have never approved. I didn’t like who played me. No. No, no, no, no.”

Back in 2009 she further explained where producers went wrong: “The film studio and producers involved were more concerned about painting me as a ‘character’ to create a more interesting storyline instead of a person with talent, self-respect and who was able to achieve her own career success through hard work.” 

“Even though my relationship with Big was at times very difficult and complicated (as with most relationships we have all experienced at one time or another), it was also genuine and built on great admiration and love for each other. Regardless of the many lies in the movie and false portrayal of me to help carry a story line through, I will still continue to carry his legacy through my hard work and music.”

Was Naturi Naughton that bad as Lil Kim?  Check out a snippet below and let us know.

