CLOSE
Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Whitney Houston Songs

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Whitney Houston

Source: Getty / Getty

Whitney Houston, one of the most prolific voices of our time, died on this day in 2012.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We remember her fondly, especially her music which has captivated millions of people. To celebrate her life, we thought it would be fun to test your knowledge of some of her greatest hits.

Get into our Finish The Lyric quiz below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Behind The Scenes: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets The Green Light From Houston Estate

See Also: 13 Fabulous Throwback Photos Of Whitney Houston

WHITNEY HOUSTON

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black GOP Candidate Announces Mission To End Black…

According to the official Instagram page of Michigan businessman and "deeply conservative" Governor candidate, Austen Change, part of his mission…
02.11.21
Get Ready for Vaccination Passports in Order to…

Most people are waiting for COVID-19 to go away so we can get back to normal life.  But it's becoming…
02.11.21
Reps. Joe Neguse, Stacey Plaskett Powerfully Use Trump’s…

Reps. Stacey Plaskett and Joe Neguse emerged from day two of the Senate's impeachment trial as prominent voices in the…
02.11.21
Man Claiming To Be Bruno Mars Reportedly Catfishes…

This is not the kind of "24K Magic" we want to see as a man who clearly has never seen…
02.11.21
Explosives Go Missing From Marine Base Amid Fears…

Explosives have gone missing from the largest Marines training base in the U.S. at around the same time the military…
02.11.21
Jail Guards ‘Segregated’ Away From George Floyd’s Accused…

Black and brown corrections officers in Minnesota were forbidden from guarding the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd,…
02.10.21
Replacing Trump Appointees Should Be An Opportunity To…

Cleaning house, Biden has an opportunity to bring in a new crop of U.S. attorneys committed to the values of…
02.10.21
Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s 2nd…

Trump made history as the first president to be impeached twice and faces an incitement of insurrection charge in the…
02.10.21
Child Tax Credit: How Much? Who Gets It…

Families with children might be eligible for additional financial support if a Democratic proposal successfully moves through Congress. Here's what…
02.09.21
Republican-Proposed Bills Want To Prevent Teaching Students About…

Bills in several states want to limit teaching about racism and oppression, adopting the framing of the debunked 1776 Commission…
02.08.21
Close