VH1’s ‘Basketball Wives’ Returns for Season 9 and Here is the Trailer!

Live filming of an episode of &apos;Basketball Wives of LA&apos;

Source: WENN.com / WENN

It’s been a little over a decade since ‘Basketball Wives’ first went on the air.  Now, after eight seasons, the show is still going strong.

VH1 is ready to bring out the 9th season of one of its long-running franchises, which was filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has a preview with plenty of drama included.

A lot of the show’s favorites are coming back.

From The Grio:

Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Jackie Christie, Evelyn Lozada, Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, and Jennifer Williams return to the show in a season that’s all about “clearing the air.”

New cast members have also been added to the long-running show:

Liza Morales is described as “ready to begin a new chapter” after 11 years with her basketball player ex. The new season will also introduce Nia and Noria Dorsey, sisters who are entrepreneurs hailing from Memphis.

The ladies are hoping to “find some peace” while hashing things out at a mansion on a trip among other things.  We shall see about that.

This is ‘Basketball Wives’ we are talking about.

Meanwhile, here is the trailer for the upcoming new season of the show:

‘Basketball Wives’ returns to VH1 on Feb. 9 at 8 p.m.

 

