Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in Celebrity Boxing Match

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If you thought 2020 was weird, 2021 appears to be to saying “hold my beer!”

According to TMZ, there is going to be a new celebrity boxing match to take place later this year and it is not what you expected.

The two famous figures who are facing off are Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter.

No joke.

From Complex:

The 41-year-old retired basketball star and the 33-year-old “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer will square off at the Showboat Casino in Atlantic City on June 12 for a three-round exhibition, according to Celebrity Boxing CEO Damon Feldman.

While there’s an eight-year age difference between the two, the 6’10’ Odom has a distinct height advantage over the 6’1″ Carter.

Yet, some thought Carter would actually take on Shaquille O’Neal based on one of his songs “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

“It’s gonna be a war, man. It’s gonna be a knockout, there’s no doubt,” Feldman says on both Odom and Carter.

Reports did surface that Odom “signed a celebrity boxing deal” in January of 2021.  It was not known who the former basketball superstar was going to challenge in the ring at the time.

Now that the match-up is set, who will you be rooting for?

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Paras Griffin and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Prince Williams and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Lamar Odom to Take on Aaron Carter in Celebrity Boxing Match  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

