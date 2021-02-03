CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Eric B Responds To Allegedly Ruining Wendy Williams Credit Over A Rental Car

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
PK&apos;s Throwback 105.5 Birthday Bash & Godfathers Of Hip Hop concert

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

The Wendy Williams what a mess movie and documentary on Lifetime dropped on Sunday since the the tea filled spilling of a movie aired many people have taken to social media to throw down some picker quicker uppers on the tea that she spilled.  Although Method Man’s alleged hot tube scene did not make it into the movie, the real Mrs. Smith released a 1, 2 check-up Wendy let me let you know what’s up statement.  Now Eric B, from the legendary rap duo Eric B and Rakim, heard about how Wendy Williams dragged him in the movie which led him to think of master plan, then dropped a photo of him and his Roll’s (with personalized plates) with a message to Wendy ‘Damn I Need A Rental’ the pushed post, symbolizing that Eric B was paid in full.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To hilarious I laughed to well it made for great Tv But the truth is something different Try that !!!!!!!

If you missed the movie Wendy Williams spent quite a bit of time detailing that she and Eric B were boo’s however Eric B didn’t have any whips so Wendy Williams lent him hers only to become furious when he brought her car back late causing her to be late for her radio gig that she is never late for.  According to the movie Wendy Williams figured out a solution to Eric B’s transportation issue and that was to rent him a car with her credit card.  The problem was Eric B never returned the car, ran up her credit and allegedly ruined her credit.

Makes you kind of wonder who’s next to respond and will any of theses responses become a court issue?

Take a look at Eric B’s post below

Eric B Responds To Allegedly Ruining Wendy Williams Credit Over A Rental Car  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Eric B , wendy williams

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Close