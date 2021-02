Floyd Mayweather Vs 50 Cent, Both Say They Are Willing To Get In The Ring

OK SO 50 CENT AND FLOYD MAYWEATHER USED TO BE PARTNERS, BUT THEY FELL OUT A LITTLE AND THE BACK AND FORTH BETWEEN THEM OVER THE YEARS HAS BEEN VERY HUMOROUS.

NOW IT LOOKS LIKE THEY COULD TAKE RELATIONSHIP TO THE NEXT LEVEL, THE RING, THE BOXING RING. AFTER 50 CENT SAID RECENTLY IN AN INTERVIEW THAT HE WOULD FIGHT FLOYD BUT IT WOULD DEPEND ON WHETHER FLOYD WOULD AGREE TO AN OPEN WEIGHT BOUT BECAUSE HE DOESN’T THINK HE CAN GET DOWN TO NO LESS THAN 180 LBS.

OF COURSE MAYWEATHER HAD A RESPONSE, ON HIS INSTAGRAM HE SAID “I HEARD 50 CENT WOULD FIGHT ME BUT HE THINKS I’M TOO SMALL, I DONT CARE ABOUT WEIGHT CLASS” and it seems if 50 Cent really wants to throw hands with Mayweather, he will need to agree that every cent of the prize money goes to the winner.

Source: Complex

