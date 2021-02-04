CLOSE
Lion's Den
HomeLion's Den

Associate Of R Kelly Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charges

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

ONE OF R KELLY’S ASSOCIATES IS PLEADING GUILTY TO CHARGES OF BRIBERY IN A VIRTUAL HEARING. Courthouse New Service reports. Richard Arline Jr. admitted that he offered an unnamed woman – who prosecutors believe was in a relationship with Kelly while she was underage – hundreds of thousands of dollars not to testify.

Arline was caught offering the bribe on recordings the woman made on the advice of law enforcement. In the clips, Arline offers her $500,000 if she refuses to testify. She refused and countered with $1 million. Other recordings used by law enforcement include a conversation with another man in which Arline seems to admit the woman has a substantial amount of evidence against Kelly.

During the hearing, Arline apologized for what he had done and said, “I knew what I did was wrong, and I’m sorry,” 

Arline is one of three men charged with bribing or otherwise intimidating witnesses around the R. Kelly trial. Kelly’s manager, Donnell Russell, allegedly threatened to spread nude photographs of another woman if she refused to back out of the trial against Kelly.

Another associate named Michael Williams is believed to have set an SUV on fire in front of the home of one of the accusers.

Arline is scheduled to be sentenced in June. Federal bribery charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. 

Source: Complex

associate , Bribery , evidence , federal , guilty , Interesting Headlines , law enforcement , maximum sentence , r. kelly , recordings , Ryan Da Lion , The Lion's Den , virtual hearing

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ben Crump Calls Murder Indictment Of Cop Who…

Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing Andre Hill's family, lauded the decision to arrest and indict former Columbus Police…
02.04.21
Las Vegas’ Airport Might Be Renamed For Harry…

Calls to rename Las Vegas' airport for Harry Reid drew attention to the former Nevada Senator's unfortunate choice of words…
02.04.21
Decisive Federal Action Once Again Required To Protect…

The anniversary of the 15th Amendment is a good time to recommit to protecting democracy and ensuring ballot access for…
02.04.21
So Petty: GOP Seeks Revenge Against Ilhan Omar…

GOP congressional members failed to stick a landing in their false comparisons between Greene and Omar in the ongoing fallout…
02.04.21
‘Courtside Karen’ Draws Attention To Husband’s Political Donations…

A closer look at the history of political donations from Chris Carlos -- the husband of Juliana Carlos, also known…
02.04.21
Trump’s New Legal Team Leads With Lies And…

Trump wages on from outside the Oval Office as he faces charges of incitement and insurrection, marking his second impeachment.
02.03.21
COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Talks Show The Limits Of…

While Biden is open to having a conversation with Republican lawmakers, Democrats remain committed to putting the needs of struggling…
02.02.21
Trump’s New Impeachment Lawyer Is Ex-DA Who Gave…

Donald Trump's legal team defending him in his Senate impeachment trial includes the former prosecutor who granted Bill Cosby immunity…
02.02.21
Columbus Police Car
Body Cam Footage Released Of 9-Year-Old Girl Handcuffed…

Rochester, NY police released body cam footage of the incident involving officers and a 9-year-old girl who was being restrained…
02.01.21
Racial Disparities In Vaccine Distribution Demand Equity In…

Vaccine distribution is not keeping up with the impact of COVID-19 on Black and other communities of color.
02.01.21
Close