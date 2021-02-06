CLOSE
Forever 21 Launches First Omnichannel Black History Month Collection And Campaign

Forever 21 Omnichannel Black History Month Collection & Campaign

Source: Forever 21

In celebration of Black History Month, popular retailer Forever 21 has launched its first-ever omnichannel Black History Month collection and campaign. The campaign is the first time the clothing brand has ever produced such a large-scale cultural campaign as it honors its new CEO Daniel Kulle’s ongoing commitment to diversity.

In a partnership with three up and coming Black creatives–Ashley Walker, Henry Jones, Stormy Nesbit– the Forever 21 Black History Month collection is pioneered by Black leaders throughout the brand. From the designers themselves to the brand managers, photographers, and merchandisers behind the scenes, Forever 21’s Black History Month campaign and collection showcases the “range, beauty and power of artistic expression” and in this case, the range beauty and power of BLACK artistic expression.

In an effort to elevate BIPOC creatives and as part of the partnership, Walker, Jones, and Nesbit will receive a proceed of the sales from this groundbreaking campaign. Additionally, the campaign will feature virtual pop-ups that focus on amplifying other BIPOC designers and merchants while establishing a long-term mentoring partnership with LA community partners that also focus on the elevation of BIPOC creatives

Retailing from $12.99-$32.99, the collection includes screen-printed t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, biker shorts, and accessories featuring images of prominent Black leaders, pop icons, and cultural cues. The merchandise is available for both men and women and ranges in sizing from S-XL.

Forever 21 Omnichannel Black History Month Collection & Campaign

Source: Forever 21

The Forever 21 website now has a full page dedicated to the BHM collection and campaign, equipped with profiles on each designer, profiles on the Black creatives behind the curation of the campaign, and links to the non-profits the brand works with to help elevate Black creatives. As said on their website, “Forever 21 is proud to employ people of many diverse backgrounds and experiences. Through the hard work and vision of many talented people we work with everyday, Forever 21 continues to strive to be a place that welcomes and celebrates everyone.”

Elevating Black creatives is a stance that we can definitely get behind! And it’ll be exciting to see how Forever 21 continues to honor its commitment to BIPOC beyond Black History Month. But for now, we’ll just enjoy these super cute tees, shorts, and joggers and the celebration of Black creatives both in front of and behind the scenes.

For more on the Forever 21 Black History Month collection and to shop, visit their website here.

