This week Eva Marcille, Lore’l & Dominique Da Diva are getting ready for Valentine’s Day. They are sharing their best and worst Valentine’s gifts plus they have shopping tips on what you should get your boo.

In viral news, the trio breaks down the #GorillaGlueGirl saga the internet has been following for a week. Also, they’ll get into the toxic relationship drama of Netflix’s Malcolm.& Marie plus updates on the T.I. & Tiny debacle. It just got real!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

They’ll undress the silhouette challenge spicing up the internet including the good and the bad reactions to Chloe Bailey and Tiffany Haddish/Common‘s posts. Plus, are you the side chick? The ladies break down how to know if you’re not the main this Valentine’s Day.

Who will be the lucky man to take Lore’l out this V-Day? You’ll have to listen to find out.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom to see what’s on their list this Valentine’s Day plus check out their favorite items on sale this week. They’ll be updating their closets weekly, so you won’t want to miss it!

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

http://www.theundressingroompod.com

Follow @theundressingroompod @evamarcile @starringlorel @dominiquedadiva

RELATED: The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 1 [Listen]

RELATED: Urban One and Reach Media Launch New Original Podcast “The Undressing Room” Presented by Macy’s

RELATED: The Undressing Room Podcast Macy’s Gift Card Giveaway

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 2 “For The Love Of Lore’l” [Listen] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: