Swizz Beatz Reveals Maxwell Was Supposed To Go Up Against D’Angelo In Latest Verzuz Battle

That would've been a dope Verzuz, but we can't always get what we'd like...

Swizz Beatz Reveals That Maxwell Was Supposed To Go Up Against D'Angelo

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

This past weekend D’Angelo had the internet all in their feelings as he put on his own “solo” Verzuz, where he basically performed his classic cuts and covered other artists’ songs, much to our delight.

While few if any R&B artists have the kind of career or catalog to go up against the Neo-soul R&B singer, Swizz Beatz revealed that they had originally planned to have D’Bonics go one-on-one with fellow high-pitched crooner Maxwell. With an impressive list of hit songs himself, Maxwell and D’Angelo Verzuz would’ve actually been a competitive and memory lane-driven experience.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and what we ultimately got was a “D’Angelo and Friends” Verzuz performance. Yet, we still loved it.

Swizz explained that though Maxwell wasn’t able to get in on the popular Verzuz series, “D’Angelo was still ready to go,” so they decided to go on with the show.

“We had to celebrate that king because, as you can see, those songs that he played tonight, man, that’s real music and this is celebrational stage…and we couldn’t play around with him. We had to let him get his garden because he showed up and showed out.” Indeed he did. With guest appearances from H.E.R., Method Man, and Redman, D’Angelo definitely gave his fans something to groove to and feel this past Saturday night.

Thank you, King.

Now that D’Angelo is in the can, speculation on which artists the next Verzuz battle will feature has begun. While many ideas are being spat out on social media, we know who won’t participate in any Verzuz, ever: 50 Cent and Ja Rule. Though we’d love it, and it would certainly break viewing records and the internet along with it, they can’t stand each other.

Then again, neither could Jeezy and Gucci Mane, and they put on a helluva show, so never say never, right? Nah, we are going to have to say never this one time. Besides, according to the super-producer and camel racing enthusiast, we’re getting a Verzuz battle between The Chef, Raekwon, and The Wallabee Champ, Ghostface Killah.

Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Swizz Beatz Reveals Maxwell Was Supposed To Go Up Against D’Angelo In Latest Verzuz Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

