CLOSE
Beauty
HomeBeauty

Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At The Critics’ Choice Awards

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Source: Wayman and Micah / Getty

Regina King wore the most stunning gown at tonight’s Critics’ Choice Awards and the internet can’t stop talking about how gorgeous she looked! Check out the gorgeous pictures below!

Whenever the beautiful actress, writer, and director shows up to an event, she’s going to dress to impress! And while we’re still gushing over how effortless she looked in her perfectly coordinated sparkly silver sequin gown and matching diamonds at last week’s Golden Globes, she showed up at tonight’s virtual Critics’ Choice Awards giving us something else to fawn over!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tonight, the Best Director nominee for One Night in Miami wore a glamorous, dark blue, sequined gown by Versace Atelier. The dress held all the detail, including ruffled cleaves, a crisscross neckline, a pleated and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs. The stunning gown even had a short train, adding to Regina’s elegance and class.She wore her hair in long, low double ponytail (created by celebrity hairstylist Larry Sims) and donned dramatic yet classic makeup that made her entire outfit pop. She paired the entire look with strappy Stuart Weitzman heels and Cartier diamond jewelry.

Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Source: Wayman and Micah / Getty

With each angle, it just becomes more clear that this look earns the multi-faceted beauty a spot on tonight’s best-dressed list because our good sis was definitely glowing with every pose! 
Celebrities Get Ready For The 2021 Critics Choice Awards

Source: Wayman and Micah / Getty

Of course, Regina took to Instagram to show off her look even further, giving us a mini photoshoot full of sexy poses on a balcony as she kicked off her big night. “When its a week later and it still hits different. Thank you to @criticschoice for the #OneNightinMiami love,” she captioned the stunning photos.Regina King is nominated for the Critics’ Choice Awards for Best Director for her work on One Night In Miami. The 26th annual award show airs tonight and is hosted by actor Taye Diggs for the third consecutive year.

Regina King Used This Beauty Product To Get Flawless Skin Before The Golden Globes

Regina King’s Gorgeous Gown Stole The Show At The Critics’ Choice Awards  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Regina King

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
Close