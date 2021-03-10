CLOSE
Zendaya’s Critics Choice Awards Hairstyle Was Inspired By The Late Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Portrait

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Zendaya Coleman uses lots of her red carpet appearances as a way to express herself creatively. On several occasions, she’s used events and magazine spreads as a way to pay homage to iconic Black figures. For Essence Magazine’s 50th anniversary cover issue, Zendaya channeled the late model Donyale Luna for her shoot. This time around the actress paid tribute to Cicely Tyson by wearing Fulani braids during the Critics Choice Awards.

During Sunday’s awards show, Zendaya took home the SeeHer Award clad in a neon orange Valentino skirt and gorgeous Fulani braids styled by Ursula Stephens. The morning after the show, Zendaya hopped on her Instagram stories and shared an image of Cicely Tyson from 1973 with a similar hairstyle. She captured the photo, “Our forever muse.”

Fulani braids is a traditional style made by popular by the Fulani people in Africa. The general concept includes a cornrow braided down the center of the head; one or a few cornrows braided in a pattern, surrounded by a single braid down the center of the head; or a braid wrapped around the hairline. Because this style offers so much versatility, it is often recreated.

Zendaya is really good at using her platform as a fashion and style museum. She really dives in 100% when it comes to channeling a theme or an era. What do you think? Are you loving Zendaya’s Fulani braids?

 

 

