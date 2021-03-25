The Buzz – MD HBCU’s Get Over $500 Million, Radio Host Fired Over Comments, and Mother Finds Man Living Under Daughters Bed

The Buzz:

New Bill Signed Gives MD HBCU’s $577 Million

So after 15 years of legal battles and the federal lawsuit relating to under funding at the state’s four historically Black colleges and universities Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, is finally over.

Governor Larry Hogan signed a bill that guarantees $577 million in additional funding for the schools over the course of a decade. The measure would not begin payments until fiscal year 2023 and are contingent on a final settlement agreement June 1.

Source: The Sun

Radio DJ terminated after comparing toast to Black women’s skin tones, On Air.

A Buffalo radio host was fired from his gig after comparing his toast preferences to the skin tone of famous black women.

Rob Lederman, the “Morning Bull Show” host on Buffalo’s 97 Rock, made the offensive comments while riffing on how toasted he takes his bread, a local NBC affiliate reported.

“I have them to the attractiveness of women that I find to be attractive,” Lederman said.

“So I will never go to a Serena Williams level … but I’m very comfortable with a Halle Berry level. I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through,” Lederman said on a clip of the audio shared by WGRZ.

“Is Gayle King, that’s not in your realm?,” co-host Chris Klein interjected.

“No Gayle King is not even on my toaster level,” Lederman replied.

Cumulus Media, which owns the station, swiftly sent Lederman a pink slip and suspended Klein and co-host Rich “Bull” Gaenzler, the outlet reported.

Cumulus Media operates from a clearly-defined set of programming principles and there is no question that Rob Lederman’s comments made on The Morning Bull Show are in direct violation of those principles,” the company reportedly said.

Source: NY Post

Mother Discovers 20-Year-Old Man Living Under Her Teenage Daughter’s Bed

Noe this is scary and almost unbelievable as a 20-year-old man from Ohio was found living under the bed of young girl he met on Instagram. Prosecutors said that Jaret Wright lived under the girl’s bed for three weeks before he was discovered by her mother.

During that time, Wright allegedly raped her and took nude photos of her. Police did not identify the girl, only saying that she was between 13 and 18 years old.

The girl knew that Wright was living under her bed, though it is unclear if she invited him into her home or if he stayed there all day.

Wright was indicted on three counts of rape and one count of producing child pornography. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

Source: Fox Detroit

