CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word

The incident took place at Davidovich Bakery at the Essex Market on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Stephanie Denaro N-Word Davidovich Bakery

Source: Screencap / IG

While everyone across the nation and much of the world is almost certainly up to their limit in wearing masks, nothing should excuse the behavior of a Manhattan bakery patron. A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the “n-word” while employing the “er” version after she was refused service for not donning a mask.

As reported by CBS News New York, the woman was at the Davidovich Bakery inside the Essex Market on the Lower East Side of Manhattan over the weekend. A bystander captured the incident on their smartphone in where the woman, pushing a stroller and seemingly walking with other children, was refused service after security left the decision to serve the patron up to the clerk behind a partition.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

When the clerk decided not to serve the patron, the security guard then asked the woman to leave the line but not before she called the clerk a “b*tch ass n*gger” without as much flinching. What makes this especially jarring is that the children in tow appeared to be biracial but that hasn’t been confirmed.

CBS News New York exclusively spoke with the bakery clerk, who remained unusually calm despite being assaulted verbally by the patron.

“Honestly, I feel like we’ve been going through this, you know, racism, we went through COVID all year last year, we went through George Floyd. We went through all types of situations,” Vic said to the outlet. “I felt like we were moving forward, honestly, that’s where I’m at. I thought we were moving forward. I’m educated enough and smart enough, and I think we’re in a world where… love surpasses hatred. Seeing her kids right next to her I couldn’t say anything to her.”

Vic, who is 30, has been praised for not feeding into the woman’s negative comments and insults, including being noticed by the company’s vice president.

Stephanie Denaro, the Queens mother in the video, seemingly defended the use of the slur, stating that her children’s father uses the word as a term of endearment. Denaro has not apologized to Vic for calling him the slur and doesn’t intend to.

Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling Bakery Worker N-Word  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

New York City

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Family Files Lawsuit Against “Soho Karen” Miya Ponsetto…

Following last December when 14-year old Keyon Harrold Jr. was accused of having a phone that wasn’t his — resulting…
03.26.21
Fired Radio Host Says He’s ‘Horrified’ He Compared…

Rob Lederman, the radio host who was fired for comparing Black women's skin tones to a toaster's settings, has all…
03.26.21
White Headmaster Who Forced 11-Year-Old Black Student To…

A white administrator at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist Catholic school in Long Island resigned on Wednesday after the…
03.25.21
Career Criminal Accused Of Raping 8-Year-Old Black Child…

A predominantly Black Kentucky community is outraged after a judge dismissed the case of a white man who raped and…
03.25.21
Chicago Cubs Minor League Player, Jesus Camargo Busted…

Camargo’s future is pretty much over as he was busted with drugs during a recent traffic stop–and not a personal…
03.24.21
Daniel Prude Protest At Rochester Wegmans Falsely Framed…

A report from The Daily Wire claimed protesters trapped shoppers at a local Wegmans inside, but videos of the demonstration…
03.24.21
Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be…

Barack Obama broke his silence on the recent string of mass shootings across American to address the most recent instance…
03.24.21
Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She…

Two suspects from North Carolina have been arrested after they were accused of drugging and raping a 24-year-old woman who…
03.24.21
New Audio Confession in The Death Of Kendrick…

Eight years ago 17 year old Kendrick Johnson of Georgia was found dead rolled up inside a gym mat inside…
03.23.21
Close