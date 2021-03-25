CLOSE
Who's Your Pick? Chris Brown Veruzuz Usher, Timbaland Say's Breezy

As the VERZUZ phenomenon continues to grow to larger than life proportions, other than the Instagram Live battles themselves, the hotest topic amongst fans is who’s got next and if that battle hasn’t/doesn’t come to be who would be the winner is they did?

Coming soon off the VERZUZ bucket list will be Earth, Wind and Fire vs. The Isley Brothers, Method Man Vs. Redman then Xscape vs, SWV. However fans in their imagination have paired up a battle between Chris Brown and Usher, with the great imaginary debate being who would be the winner, Usher or Breezy.

In a recent interview Timbaland let his thoughts on the debate of who would be the winner of a Chris Brown Verzuz Usher burn with an answer that would break fine China by saying that Usher ain’t got nothin on Breezy.

“Ain’t nobody catalog like Chris Brown’s,…Come on now, don’t do that. Chris Brown got too much. He’s got like 50 bags, bro.”

So what are the odds that we might see a Chris Brown Verzuz Usher?  Slim to none because according to Chris Brown:

“Only [Verzuz] ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself…”

Take a listen to the interview below

