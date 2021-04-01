CLOSE
Quizzes
HomeQuizzes

Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Marvin Gaye Songs

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Marvin Gaye

Source: Getty / Getty

We’re remembering Marvin Gaye, whose life was tragically cut short the day before his 45th birthday on this day in 1984.

Gaye was known as the “Prince of Soul,” due in part to his stint with Motown in the 1960s. During the 1970s, he was able to successfully break away from the Motown sound, crafting hits such as “What’s Going On” and “Let’s Get It On.”

And there’s so much more in his discography to explore. We’ve complied a quiz of some of his greatest hits. Test your knowledge in a game of “Finish The Lyric” below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Marvin Gaye

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
‘Boldly Into The Future’: Jennifer McClellan In The…

McClellan, a Democrat serving in the Virginia General Assembly for over 14 years, will be the first Black woman to…
04.01.21
Family ‘Pleading’ For More Time After 12-Year-Old Boy…

A Colorado family faces a heartbreaking reality after their 12-year-old son was deemed brain dead days after participating in a…
03.31.21
‘SoHo Karen’ Strikes Again: Miya Ponsetto Interrupts Judge…

Miya Ponsetto continued her air of superiority during a recent court hearing when she told a judge she would like…
03.31.21
Civil Rights Groups Claim Georgia’s New Voting Law…

Groups are fighting back to protect the rights of Black and disenfranchised Georgia voters in a set of lawsuits filed…
03.30.21
DMV Area Sees Uptick In Vehicle Thefts After…

The events over the weekend raises concern among authorities and local community members who feel there is an uptick in…
03.30.21
Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At…

The step-grandmother helped raise Barack's father and was a philanthropist to help young girls and orphans gain an education in…
03.29.21
Trial For White Cops Who Beat Black Detective…

The criminal trial of three white police officers charged with beating a handcuffed undercover Black detective during the 2017 protests…
03.29.21
Overturned Conviction For Rape Of Unconscious Woman Exposes…

The Minnesota Supreme Court's unanimous decision to overturn a conviction of a man who raped an unconscious woman has exposed…
03.29.21
N-Word Is ‘Nothing New’ For ‘Bagel Karen,’ Black…

The Black man who fathered children with a white woman shown on video hurling the N-word at a Black bakery…
03.29.21
Mad Maskless White Woman Caught On Video Calling…

A woman, presumably white, called a clerk at the store the "n-word" by way of the "er" version after she…
03.26.21
Close