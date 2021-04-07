CLOSE
Claudia Jordan Apologizes After Tweeting Condolences For DMX

The actress, talk show host, and model realized her mistake in tweeting out condolences to the famed rapper.

2019 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

DMX is still recovering from a heart attack over the weekend and his family, X’s legion of fans and friends are all showering him with as much positive energy as they can. Claudia Jordan caused some alarm after tweeting out condolences towards Dark Man X but walked back the tweet with an apology.

Tuesday evening (April 6), Jordan posted then promptly deleted the tweet that read, “Rest in Paradise DMX” complete with broken heart, crown, and praying hand emojis. The Out Loud with Claudia Jordan host was quickly admonished with folks on Twitter letting her know that her kind thoughts, while well-meaning, were premature.

Naturally, some of the responses bordered on the offensive and went perhaps over the top, but there were some people who empathized while also adding they too thought DMX’s passing was announced.

Jordan then took to Twitter, writing “I’m sorry” with praying hands and broken heart emoji. Some of the responses to the tweet still felt that her actions and subsequent reply fell short.

DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is still in recovery at a White Plains, N.Y. hospital. The family has asked for continued prayers and patience as details slowly emerge.

“On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues,” read a statement earlier this week from the family. “We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you.”

Photo: Getty

Claudia Jordan Apologizes After Tweeting Condolences For DMX  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close