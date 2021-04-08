CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Zone: Swizz Beatz Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger Than ‘SNL’”

In the recap of The Isley Brothers vs. Earth Wind & Fire battle, Swizz and Timbaland have a frank discussion of the impact of VERZUZ.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Revolt x AT&T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta – September 12

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland created one of the best performance platforms to ever emerge in years with their popular VERZUZ series. Now occupying a larger slice of the cultural connection, Swizz declared that VERZUZ is “bigger than SNL” in regards to viewership.

In the Instagram Live breakdown of last Sunday’s VERZUZ between The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire, Swizz and Timbaland spoke candidly and earnestly about the battle DMX is undergoing for his life and how the event featured two of the famed rapper’s favorite acts.

The pair then shifted into thanking fans and supporters for tuning in and also made mention of the Triller app in light of their still-new collaboration with the streaming service.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

However, what turned a number of heads was Swizz making the bold statement that VERZUZ has become true Saturday night viewing over the long-running Saturday Night Live comedy sketch show after a fan in the Live stream made the comparison.

“We bigger than that,” Swizz Beatz said. “Our numbers beat SNL already. Our numbers is bigger than SNL. That’s not even, like, cap. That’s real talk, it’s already happening.”

Timbaland quipped that they’re still fine-tuning the end results with their new partnership with the Triller network although it seems like they’re doing quite well if the response to the last two VERZUZ events are any indication.

“It’s not about, like, the best Verzuz,” Swizz added. “It’s about celebrating the creative. So some nights we gonna have the Super Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Pro Bowl, some nights we gonna have the Rose Bowl. But we’re gonna have a good time.”

Check out the Instagram Live session with Swizz Beatz and Timbaland celebrating another dope VERZUZ event courtesy of Prophet Muscle’s YouTube page.

Photo: Getty

Notorious VERZUZ Commentator Tyrese Clowned For Sharing His Mother Had A Drinking Problem
10 photos

Zone: Swizz Beatz Bigs Up VERZUZ, Says Platform “Bigger Than ‘SNL’”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Swizz Beatz , timbaland , Verzuz

Videos
Latest
Black Journalists Association Says CBS Must Change ‘Toxic…

NABJ previously called on CBS to release employees from nondisclosure agreements so that they could share a full account of…
04.09.21
Body Cam Video Shows LAPD Incorrectly Accosting Black…

Antone Austin was taking out the trash of his apartment when the cops rolled up on him and forcibly arrested…
04.09.21
The Receipts: Medical Expert Says George Floyd Died…

Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary specialist, used graphics and detailed descriptions to back up his medical assessment that Chauvin's use…
04.09.21
#KeepKnocking: Park Cannon Won’t Face Charges For Protesting…

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis decided against impaneling a grand jury after reviewing the evidence and considers the case…
04.08.21
Former HUD Official Fined For Violating The Hatch…

Out of all of Trump's former advisers and certain high-ranking members of his administration, Lynne Patton is the only person…
04.07.21
Man Says His 6-Year-Old Son Found A Bullet…

A man in Montana is alleging that his 6-year-old son found a bullet inside a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.
04.07.21
Update: Teen Girls Arrested In Fatal Carjacking Of…

The girls, ages 13 and 15, will soon receive plea-bargain offers from a prosecutor in the D.C. attorney general's office…
04.06.21
Florida Couple Siphons Off $5.8 Million In Federal…

A Davenport, Florida couple has been arrested and charged with fraudulently obtaining $5.8 million in COVID-19 relief money to buy…
04.06.21
Nike Paid $0 In Taxes These Past Three…

Nike along with 25 other companies made a combined $77 billion dollars over a three-year period with Nike accounting for…
04.06.21
533 Million Facebook User’s Personal Data Leaks Online,…

Facebook is definitely the can't get right of social media mediums.
04.06.21
Close