CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog Attack

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Chris Brown is now being sued by his housekeeper Patricia Avila over an alleged incident where his dog “viciously” attacked her sister. According to recent reports, the lawsuit noted that the unfortunate event supposedly happened as the two sisters cleaned the singer’s L.A. residence last December. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since Brown’s dogs had reportedly always been kept on another portion of his property separate from where the sisters worked, PEOPLE shared that Patricia and Maria — the sister that was bitten — hadn’t seen or encountered the singer’s dogs ever before the alleged attack. Recounting the details they received on the incident, the outlet explained, “On the day of the attack, one of the dogs — a Caucasian shepherd, a breed which is also known as Caucasian ovcharka and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 200 lbs — was in the backyard. Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, and the dog growled at her and ‘proceeded to viciously attack’ her.”

As per the court filing, that’s when Patricia ran outside to her aid “where she found her sister (Maria) covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.” Afterward, it’s reported that Patricia called 911 so that they could provide her sister additional support and medical attention.

PEOPLE’s recounting of the lawsuit noted that Maria was attacked on the face “around her eye” and that the dog left her with bites along her leg and “several inches of skin missing from her arm” which all required days of treatment in the hospital and included two surgeries.

While it isn’t disclosed how much money Patricia is seeking in compensation for the claims she cited in her lawsuit, the document said she’s “suffered severe emotional distress.” Concerning her struggles following the incident, is noted she “is reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day.” Additionally, PEOPLE outlined that her emotional suffering has included experiences of “post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.”

In specifics, the outlet shared that Patricia is suing the singer for “monetary damages related to the incident, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress (as mentioned), and pain and suffering” in the suit against Brown which was recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Shares Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [PHOTOS]

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Who's The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

15 photos Launch gallery

Who's The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

Continue reading Who’s The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

Who's The GOAT Of R&B?! Chris Brown Declines Verzuz Battle Against Usher After Social Media Stirs The Pot

As quarantine continues, Verzuz battles are still firing off keeping timelines entertained and in constant debate. Twitter went into an uproar when Black Twitter brought up the R&B battle of the century: Usher versus Chris Brown.  It naturally divided the people to choose between the "Superstar" OG or the "Fine China" back-flipping artist. Breezy spoke out making it loud and clear that he wanted no parts of the battle and was confident enough to say he could win a battle on features alone. https://twitter.com/yoyotrav/status/1287549495966826497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1287549495966826497%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fbossip.com%2F1926979%2Fchris-brown-usher-verzuz-tweets%2F Twitter instantly started to debate about who is the GOAT of R&B going hit-for-hit between the two. Here's what socials said about being #TeamBreezy or stanning for Usher Raymond. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog Attack  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Chris Brown

Videos
Latest
Why The Nation And White House Need To…

Improving access to and the quality of sexual and reproductive health services and supports has the power to increase bodily…
04.16.21
How a COVID-19 Vaccine Could Get You FREE…

There have been a lot of free offers for those who have already gotten their COVID-19 vaccine shots already.  Everything…
04.16.21
‘What Is Justice?’ Daunte Wright’s Family Demands Full…

The family stated that there is no sufficient form of justice because they have to venture through life without their…
04.16.21
74-Year-Old Grandmother Sues Oklahoma City Police, Says God…

In the suit filed on Tuesday, Ruby Jones, alleges that the three officers unlawfully entered her home and violated her…
04.16.21
‘We Are Grateful For Your Support’: Family Announces…

The family of Joshua Haileyesus faced their worst fear this week, after he died on Saturday, three weeks from being…
04.15.21
‘Right Person At The Right Time’: Kristen Clarke…

Nominated to lead the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, Kristen Clarke answered questions from senators on both sides of…
04.15.21
Kim Potter, Ex-Minnesota Officer Will Be Charged With…

Potter initially resigned from the police department on Tuesday (April 13), two days after the shooting death of Wright.
04.14.21
Judge Reverses Black Cop’s Firing Nearly 15 Years…

Cariol Horne, a Black former police officer in Buffalo, New York, who was fired more than 14 years ago after…
04.15.21
‘What A Bunch Of B.S.’: Family Of 5-Year-Old…

Prosecutors charged Reid with a Class D felony on Monday, meaning he faces up to seven years in prison if…
04.14.21
Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A…

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police…
04.13.21
Close