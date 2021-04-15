Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog Attack

Chris Brown is now being sued by his housekeeper Patricia Avila over an alleged incident where his dog “viciously” attacked her sister. According to recent reports, the lawsuit noted that the unfortunate event supposedly happened as the two sisters cleaned the singer’s L.A. residence last December.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since Brown’s dogs had reportedly always been kept on another portion of his property separate from where the sisters worked, PEOPLE shared that Patricia and Maria — the sister that was bitten — hadn’t seen or encountered the singer’s dogs ever before the alleged attack. Recounting the details they received on the incident, the outlet explained, “On the day of the attack, one of the dogs — a Caucasian shepherd, a breed which is also known as Caucasian ovcharka and can weigh anywhere from 110 to 200 lbs — was in the backyard. Maria entered the backyard to empty the vacuum, and the dog growled at her and ‘proceeded to viciously attack’ her.”

As per the court filing, that’s when Patricia ran outside to her aid “where she found her sister (Maria) covered in blood while she was screaming and crying for help.” Afterward, it’s reported that Patricia called 911 so that they could provide her sister additional support and medical attention.

PEOPLE’s recounting of the lawsuit noted that Maria was attacked on the face “around her eye” and that the dog left her with bites along her leg and “several inches of skin missing from her arm” which all required days of treatment in the hospital and included two surgeries.

While it isn’t disclosed how much money Patricia is seeking in compensation for the claims she cited in her lawsuit, the document said she’s “suffered severe emotional distress.” Concerning her struggles following the incident, is noted she “is reluctant to leave her home and cannot stop reliving the pain that she experienced as she watched her sister suffer through that horrendous attack that day.” Additionally, PEOPLE outlined that her emotional suffering has included experiences of “post-traumatic stress disorder, severe anxiety, depression, and panic attacks.”

In specifics, the outlet shared that Patricia is suing the singer for “monetary damages related to the incident, citing loss of wages due to being unable to work, medical bills, emotional distress (as mentioned), and pain and suffering” in the suit against Brown which was recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RELATED NEWS:

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown Shares Adorable Picture Of His Baby Son [PHOTOS]

Chris Brown’s Housekeeper Suing Him Over Alleged Dog Attack was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com