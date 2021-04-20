CLOSE
Barack Obama Slayed Shaq And Barkley In an Education Game Of The Dozens

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-LAWS

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Barack Obama will forever be our forever President because not only does he not pretend to forget where he comes from he will incorporate where he comes from to educated the masses, whether it be through music, sports and now the dozens.

‘Yo mama so fat that….’ 

Barack Obama rolled up his sleeves to get down and dirty virtual for an NBC special to slay NBA greats Shaquille O’Neil and Charles Barkley, in a game that everyone has partaken in, ‘The Dozen’s’, in an effort to educate people about some of the misconceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine in hopes to get more people to roll up their sleeves so we all can get back to some form of normalcy safely.

Barak Obama not only used fun to educate but also used facts to shed light on one excuse that people in the black community use for not getting vaccinated the Tuskegee experiment.  According to Barak Obama:

“The irony is when you know about the Tuskegee experiment, what’s going on there is the government withheld treatment that was available for Black men for Syphilis. They didn’t give them medicine they needed.”

Take a look at the video below.

