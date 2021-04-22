Claudia Jordan Says NeNe Leakes Ruined Her Own Career

Celebrity News
Claudia Jordan is full of opinions and rarely is she shy about sharing them. And quite often it gets her into a bit of trouble. For better or worse she seems not to have a problem with it.

So when Jordan appeared on The Domenick Nati Show, she shared her thoughts on her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” castmate NeNe Leakes said that she had become irrelevant now that she is no longer holding a peach.

“It’s a shame. As much as we’re not cool, her and I, I don’t hate her. You went from making $5,000 for your first season on a very unknown show. You didn’t create the show but you were really a big part of that show becoming successful. To go from nothing to something, then to something great and to have burnt so many bridges where no one’s rushing to the rescue, it’s sad. I hate when I see people sabotage their own career with their attitudes of their behavior. On your way up, if you want to act a certain way, people are going to remember on your way down. She shot herself in her own foot by doing that.

I think she needs to take a little bit of time because she is charismatic and she is funny, I’ll give her that. She’s also obnoxious and difficult to work with and a victim. But she’s absolutely irrelevant right now.

You should know your worth but that shouldn’t come at the expense of sh*tting on people, being obnoxious, being mean, refusing to shoot. I mean, when we did the show, she would walk out of scenes all the time. And I’m like, ‘How the f*ck is she still getting a check?’ I can’t walk off my job and expect to still get a check at the end of the week.”

In addition to her thoughts on NeNe, Claudia also shared the fact that Kanye West tried to push up on her back in the day.

“He tried years ago. Me and Nicki Chu were in the club. I’ve met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And girl code. I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.”

You can catch Claudia’s full interview in the video below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Claudia Jordan , nene leakes

Claudia Jordan , nene leakes

