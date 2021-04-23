Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
DMX Funeral Homegoing Service Live Stream Video

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Hip-Hop took a giant loss with the passing of DMX on April 9. The Yonkers rap star emerged from obscene poverty to become a supernova in the late 1990s and early 2000s, a tour de force of human emotion and rapping ability. Between his torrent string of guest appearances from 1997 to his 1998 debut album It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot, X was the must-see rapper in the world.

Following the rapper and actor’s death, a stream of tributes poured in, culminating with his celebration of life and funeral, both to be held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on April 24 and 25th. The celebration of life begins at 4 p.m EST / 1 p.m. PST and is closed to the public as only family and close friends can physically attend.

RELATED: Memorial Service For DMX Will Be Family & Friends Only

RELATED: 4 Times DMX’s Powerful Prayer Gave Us The Holy Spirit

You can watch the celebration of life below.

DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend

10 photos Launch gallery

DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend

Continue reading DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend

DMX Has Passed Away At 50, Twitter Mourns The Legend

[caption id="attachment_964178" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Mychal Watts / Getty[/caption] This is the news we desperately wished we would never have to report. Hip-Hop legend DMX, born Earl Simmons, has passed away at 50. Dark Man X had been hospitalized since last Friday, April 2 after suffering a heart attack brought on by an alleged overdose. The Rap world immediately began hoping and praying for the Yonkers rapper’s recovery as he laid in a coma the ICU at White Plains Hospital. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! But X’s family received disappointing news when it was reported that tests administered on Wednesday (April 8) showed no improvement in brain activity. With X on a ventilator, the family was tasked with the grim decision of deciding to remove him from life support. Today (April 9), the Simmons family announced his passing. Part of the statement reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.” DMX is survived by 15 children. Our condolences go out to his family and fans during this difficult time. Twitter has been mourning the legend since the moment news of his untimely passing was revealed and confirmed. From fellow rap stars to pro athletes to reality stars to fans touched by his stellar catalog, the praise is going up for Dark Man X. Rest in power Earl “DMX” Simmons.

Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

DMX

Videos
Latest
A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant…

There is no lullaby of "justice, only the ongoing nightmare of policing.
04.23.21
Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Has Been Mandated To…

The man charged with the murder of George Floyd’s death is already being punished for his actions. Derek Chauvin is…
04.23.21
Will It Actually Happen This Time? House Passes…

If/when everything passes in the Senate,  Washington, D.C., would take the name State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, in honor of…
04.23.21
Civil Rights Leaders Applaud House Passage Of D.C.…

Civil rights leaders and justice organizations urged the Senate to vote in favor of the bill to ensure that voting…
04.23.21
Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing…

Many feel that Chauvin's guilty verdict could launch massive reform in policing across the country, but with the simultaneous killing…
04.22.21
Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Say “We Still…

This week our country witnessed history in the form of the George Floyd murder trial. Both Joe Biden and Kamala…
04.22.21
Ma’Khia Bryant: 16-Year-Old Girl Called Ohio Police For…

Black communities cannot even enjoy a brief reprieve from police violence. Local reporters explained that many of the people who…
04.21.21
Chauvin’s Conviction Is Accountability For One Officer, Not…

As George Floyd's family celebrates Derek Chauvin's murder conviction, the fight for justice and broader demands of police accountability continue.
04.21.21
Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In…

The weeks long trial had captivated America as Minneapolis braced for a verdict in a death which shook up the…
04.20.21
What We Know About Gabriel DeWitt Wilson: Suspect…

Authorities launched a manhunt for "a person of interest" in the Tuesday shooting, 30-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson.
04.21.21
Close