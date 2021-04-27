Hair
Length Check: Sza Shows Off Her Natural Hair

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Dan MacMedan / Getty

Sultry singer and songwriter Sza swung her natural ponytail all over the ‘gram last night, and we are here to report that her edges and trimmed ends are approved.  The Good Days songstress blessed us with a glimpse of her real hair sans the wig while wearing a khaki cropped hooded jacket and black high-cut undies.  While some were salivating over her body (and rightfully so), others were waiting for her hairstylist, known by @hergrowinghands on social media, to drop a detailed report on her hair regimen in the comments.

Apparently Sza has been on a productive hair journey because her tresses looked as if she hadn’t missed a deep conditioning session and hot oil treatment in years. Her hair stylist humbly boasted about Sza’s hair progress and how proud she is of the growth.  She attributed the results of Sza’s thriving mane to her natural hair products, Juices And Botanics.

The stylist behind Sza’s healthy tresses revealed they embarked on a healthy hair journey in 2019. “We’ve come such a long way on this journey together! I’m literally so proud of our progress,” she wrote on Instagram. After thanking Sza for trusting her process, she dropped the products she used to nurse Sza’s hair back to good health. “Thank you for trusting my @hergrowinghands process and @juicesandbotanics products to nourish your strands!”

Just take our card!

Sza has been wowing us with her one-of-a-kind looks and talent since her debut album Ctrl was released, and ever since then she’s been on a climb.  We now see that Sza’s career isn’t the only thing that’s flourishing.  Keep up the self-care girl!

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

