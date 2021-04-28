What Is The Number One High School In Maryland?

News & Gossip
Well according to the U.S. News & world report after ranking approximately 17,860 public high schools out of the nearly 24,000 reviewed, they determined…

Top Ranked Maryland Schools

#1Walt Whitman High7100 Whittier Blvd, Bethesda, Maryland 20817  …ranked #111 nationally

#2Poolesville High17501 W Willard Rd, Poolesville, Maryland 20837

#3Eastern Technical High School1100 Mace Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 2122

#4Thomas S. Wootton High2100 Wootton Pkwy, Rockville, Maryland 20850

#5Winston Churchill High11300 Gainsborough Rd, Potomac, Maryland 20854

#6River Hill High12101 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, Maryland 21029

#7Western School of Technology and Env. Science100 Kenwood Ave, Baltimore, Maryland 21228

#8Urbana High3471 Campus Dr, Ijamsville, Maryland 21754

#9Glenelg High14025 Burnt Woods Rd, Glenelg, Maryland 21737

#10Marriotts Ridge High12100 Woodford Dr, Marriottsville, Maryland 21104

So who is number one overall, Nationally… that title goes to ….drum roll please….

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Alexandria, VA

Source: US News & World Report

