Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Hot Spot: “I Can’t Believe I Said That”, Jay-Z Regrets Making Big Pimpin’ Song [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Weeknd said, he said what he said.  He says that he’s still not submitting his music to the Grammys anymore after they changed the rules.  After not receiving a Grammy for his latest album, he called the award show “corrupt” according to Pitchfork. The Recording Academy’s process before was finalized based on 15-30 people in the music industry but now winners will be “decided by a majority vote of Academy voting members,” according to their announcement.

Jay-Z said in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, he regrets his lyrics in his hit song “Big Pimpin’” with UGK. According to The Source, he said, “It was like…I can’t believe I said that,” said Hov. “And kept saying it? What type of animal would say this sort of thing. Reading it is really harsh.”

Diddy has changed his name to Love and Birdman of Cash Money shares how much he really makes from artists’ masters, and Da Brat breaks down these stories and more.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

10 photos Launch gallery

#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

Continue reading #JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

#JayZ: Fans Praise Jay-Z’s Bars On DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY”

[caption id="attachment_967567" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] On Jay-Z‘s excellent “A Million and One Questions,” the Brooklyn superstar playfully asks “Is he gon’ ever fall off” to which most know the answer by now. After delivering yet another powerful string of bars on DJ Khaled’s “SORRY NOT SORRY” track, fans are propping up Hov and rightfully so while also giving his track partner Nas some shine too. First, let’s share the lyrics from “SORRY NOT SORRY” below:  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Sorry, that’s another B/Haters still ain’t recover from the other B/Mm, that’s a double B/Nah that’s a triple B, can’t forget ’bout the other Bey (Hey)/It’s the white gloves for me/Hater know not to touch me, I’m with the f*ckery (F*ck with me)/Humbly (Humbly), nah, respectfully/I’m a project baby, f*ck y’all expect from me (Technically)/’Merica’s disrespect for me/You killed Christ, you created religion, unexpectedly/Circular ice on Japanese whiskey, on my mezzanine/Overlookin’ the City of Angels, the angel invested in things Nas glided on the track as well, making sure to mention his recent investment win in the cryptocurrency space with CoinBase among his other ventures. Jay-Z’s slight mention of angel investing also caught folks’ ears as well. The song has emerged as one of the early favorites from DJ Khaled’s Khaled Khaled album. Thus far in 2021, this is the second major appearance of Jay-Z on a track, the first being “What It Feels Like” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle from the Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album project. While it might be a long shot if we’ll ever get a follow-up to the excellent 4:44, Jay-Z is solidified in the eyes of many. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mON6_EQfQFI — Photo: Getty/Screencap RELATED: Jay-Z Closes Sale Of TIDAL To Jack Dorsey’s Square RELATED: Jay-Z Details Recent Deals With Ace Of Spades And TIDAL In New Interview HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: “I Can’t Believe I Said That”, Jay-Z Regrets Making Big Pimpin’ Song [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Cop Fired Over Facebook Post Calling Black Lives…

Officials in New Jersey terminated a white officer after she publicly lamented about the Black Lives Matter movement at the…
05.05.21
Rev. Al Sharpton Weighs In On The Status…

Rev. Al Sharpton recently caught up with Urban One CEO Alfred Liggins to discuss the company's branded casino proposals for…
05.04.21
First 100 Days: Has Biden Kept His Promises…

We want legislation that upends harmful systems and replaces them with programs and policies that go beyond remedying individual harms…
05.04.21
Authorities Investigating Florida Principal Who Paddled 6-Year-Old Student…

Video of the disturbing event circulated on social media shows Melissa Carter, head of Central Elementary School in Clewiston, bending…
05.04.21
Court Rules Black Man Enslaved By White Restaurant…

A South Carolina appellate court ruling found that a Black man with intellectual disabilities is owed double the amount of…
05.03.21
Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date of ‘Black…

Movie fans will return to Wakanda next summer, as Marvel recently announced that the long-awaited sequel to Black Panther will hit theaters…
05.04.21
Hillsong Church Comments On Former Pastor’s ‘Unacceptable’ Sexually…

Hillsong Church recently broke their silence regarding a scandal where a pastor resigned after sending an unsolicited photo of himself…
04.30.21
Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Killing Retires After…

Weeks after reportedly securing a book deal regarding his involvement in Taylor's death, Officer Jonathan Mattingly plans to retire from…
04.30.21
Columbus Mayor Requests DOJ Probe Of City’s Police…

In a letter to the DOJ, Mayor Andrew Ginther and City Attorney Zach Klein expressed the city needed oversight to…
04.30.21
Ahmaud Arbery’s Family Believes Federal Hate Crime Charges…

With the outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial, many Black families who stand in the grief of losing a lost…
04.30.21
Close