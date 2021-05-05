The Buzz – Derek Chauvin Case Developments; Facebook To Trump, Still No; & Will Smith’s Work Out Plan,

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Buzz:

So What’s Next In The Derek Chauvin Case…Well.

An attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion for a new trial yesterday and I mean they are finding mistakes with everyone and everything, the judge, the jurors, the prosecutors, and more.

Allegations include prosecutorial misconduct, juror misconduct, witness intimidation and the impact of publicity.

The new court filing alleges the publicity during the trial threatened its fairness, and a defense expert witness was intimidated after he testified, but before the jury deliberated.

The Court “abused its discretion” in not granting a change of venue or sequestering the jury, the court filing says.

Nelson also wrote the prosecutors committed misconduct “including but not limited to: disparaging the Defense; improper vouching; and failing to adequately prepare its witnesses.”

This case is far from over…

Source: NPR

One Thing That Is Over and that is Trump on Facebook, At Least For Now.

Earlier today the Facebook oversight board decided to meet to determine whether they should lift the ban placed on former president Trump.

Well they have decided to keep that ban on Trump going at least for now and released the following statement:

“As we stated in January, we believe our decision was necessary and right, and we’re pleased the board has recognized that the unprecedented circumstances justified the exceptional measure we took,” Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs and Communications, said in the statement.

The board said, however, that Facebook must review its decision to block Trump from the platform within six months.

“However, while the board has not required Facebook to immediately restore Mr. Trump’s accounts, it has not specified the appropriate duration of the penalty. Instead, the board criticized the open-ended nature of the suspension, calling it an ‘indeterminate and standard less penalty,’ and insisted we review our response. We will now consider the board’s decision and determine an action that is clear and proportionate,” the statement said.

In the meantime, Clegg said, Trump’s accounts will remain suspended.

We’ll see what happens in 6 months with this

Source: NY Times

OK SO WILL SMITH BARED ALMOST ALL IN A POST ON HIS INSTAGRAM OF HIM IN JUST A PAIR OF SHORTS BELLY OUT AND ALL

His caption:

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” he wrote. “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

That post was all about promoting the new you tube docu-series that he’s starring in called Best Shape of My Life.

The six-part docu-series will follow Smith as he tries to get in the best shape of his life all while documenting his body transformation. The series will also feature guest stars like professional athletes health and fitness experts, doctors, and other YouTube content creators who will help Smith “improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more.”

and here I thought he as going to make Dad bods cool… thanks Will.

Source: Today

AND THAT IS WHATS HAPPENING INSIDE THE BUZZ!

