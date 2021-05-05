Style & Fashion
Vanessa Bryant's Mambacita Clothing Line Honoring Gigi Bryant Sells Out In A Day

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Vanessa Bryant honored her daughter’s, Gianna “GiGi” Bryant, birthday through a fashion fundraiser.  The widow of late basketball star Kobe Bryant paid tribute to what would have been Gigi’s 15th birthday by producing a clothing line, in partnership with female-owned brand Dannijo, called “Mambacita x Dannijo”.  Vanessa stated on her Instagram that she believed this endeavor would be the best way to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dubbed himself the Black Mamba.  In his documentary “Muse”, he revealed that he gave himself the moniker to get him through some tough times he was experiencing on and off the court in 2003 and 2004.  His daughter Gigi followed in his basketball footsteps and took on a similar nickname, Mambacita, hence the name of the clothing line.

The Mambacita x Dannijo capsule collection was released on Saturday, May 1st and reportedly sold out soon after it dropped.  The collection consists of tie-dye sweat sets and face masks.  The hoodies feature #PlayGigisWay on the right arm, which was Gigi’s shooting arm, and the bottoms feature the number 2, Gigi’s basketball number, embedded in a heart.  The prices for the collection range from $24-$332. All proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.  The foundation, founded in memory of Gigi’s legacy, was created to help underserved athletes in sports.

Mambacita x Dannijo has gained major traction since its debut and has been seen on the entire LA Lakers, Warriors, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Warriors basketball teams, plus on other celebrities like LaLa Anthony and Ciara.

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close