‘This Is Us’ Will Wrap Up Its Run in 2022 After Its Sixth Season

After several seasons of providing some of the best family drama on television, along with tugging at those heartstrings and making fans cry, one of the most popular one-hour shows is coming to an end next year.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the popular NBC drama ‘This Is Us’ is concluding after next season, which will be the show’s sixth.

That means will be able to see the Pearsons and all of the characters connected for one more year on our small screens.

Though hardcore fans will be upset with the news, one of the creative forces behind-the-scenes has always used a certain amount of years on television as an endgame.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Creator Dan Fogelman has repeatedly suggested that the Pearson family’s story would last for six seasons.

Fogelman went so far as to tell The Hollywood Reporter in 2019 that the “This Is Us” season three finale was the “midpoint” of the series. The current season, which happens to be the show’s fifth, is scheduled to conclude on May 25. One of the directors involved, fellow executive producer and industry veteran Ken Olin, tweeted his thanks to everyone involved on the heels of the current season finale. ‘Us’ stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson among others. As of right now, there is no date as to when the sixth and last season, which was already renewed by NBC back in 2019, will start and hit the airwaves later this year. Click here to read more.

